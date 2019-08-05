Man who sent pipe bombs to politicians sentenced

(NBC) – The Florida man who sent more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent critics of president trump last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.
Cesar Sayoc, an ardent Trump supporter, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sending 16 homemade bombs to prominent critics of President Trump.
He sent bombs to Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, as well as actor Robert De Niro and the CNN headquarters in New York.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and none of the bombs detonated.
Sayoc was arrested on October 26th near Fort Lauderdale, Florida and pleaded guilty in March to 65 counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and the illegal mailing of explosives with intent to kill or injure.