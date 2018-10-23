Massive Mega Millions jackpot causing nationwide lotto frenzy

(NBCNC) – It is lotto Tuesday! A frenzy across the nation over this world record jackpot: $1.6 billion dollars. And depending on how many people line up and buy tickets throughout the day, that could go up as well. An unbelievable amount of money and a lot of people trying to figure out how they are going to spend once they win.
Here is what we know: You could buy a private island. And the yacht to get you there with these winnings. You could buy a fleet of luxury cars and then a private jet if you felt like you didn’t want to drive anymore so you’d fly. You could send more than 1,500 students to Harvard: pay for their room, board and tuition for all four years. If you like to play the market you could buy more than 200,000 shares of the blue-chip Amazon.
There are just so many ways to spend it and so many people playing, millions hoping that they pick the right numbers tonight for that jackpot.
The odds—well, that is sort of the downside of this whole thing. One in over 302 million but you have to play to have that chance and a lot of people are doing that.