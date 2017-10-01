Medford celebrates diversity and unity with multicultural fair

An annual festival brought together various cultures and ethnicities today.
The 24th Greater Medford Multicultural Fair wrapped up at Alba Park after being set up by the Medford Multicultural Commission and Friends of the Multicultural Fair. The event aims to bring organizations and community members together to celebrate the rich diversity of the Rogue Valley.
Food, stage performances and face painting were all featured. A multicultural conversation area was also set up for participants to engage in a dialogue about current cultural topics.
“What we wanted to do was bring all of us together and to share the culture that we have,” said Debra Lee, a coordinator and member of the Medford Multicultural Commission. “And that’s in the food that’s offered here as well as the entertainment.”
Organizers say the multicultural fair will be back next September to mark it’s 25th anniversary.