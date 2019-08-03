Medford Chick-fil-A could open early next year

MEDFORD, Ore. – Chick-fil-A announced they hope to open the doors of their new Medford location early next year.
NBC5 News reached out to the Georgia-based fast food restaurant chain and received the following statement in reply:
“We are excited to confirm that we will be opening our first Chick-fil-A location in Medford, Ore., and we hope to open our doors in early 2020. We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.” – Chick-fil-A, Inc.
The project was approved by city officials in May.
Construction is set to begin soon on 10 Rossanley Drive right next to Starbucks and across from Trader Joes.