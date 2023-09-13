Medford City Council approves funds to rebuild Bear Creek Playground

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford City Council just gave the green light for rebuilding efforts on the Olsrud Family Community Playground in Bear Creek Park.

Officials say they are now able to spend nearly $400 thousand of allocated funds to help order materials and supplies needed to begin construction.

In February, part of the playground burned down in what is being investigated as arson.

Parks and Recreation Facilities Director Rich Rosenthal says this will help bring new life into a playground that means so much to many generations.

“This is a special place for generations of people who live in Medford,” Rosenthal said. “They remember that they played on this playground when they were young or they have kids or their grandparents took them. Really it’s a special place.”

Rosenthal says construction is expected to start in spring of 2024.

Medford Police say the arson investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

