Medford felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing a gun

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford felon will spend time in federal prison after he was found with a gun.

The Department of Justice said 26-year-old Hunter Talon Marlow has already been convicted and sentenced for two shootings in 2014 and 2017. The crimes resulted in Marlow being prohibited from owning a gun.

In 2021, Marlow was caught by police while he was in possession of a pistol with a 40-round magazine.

After pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, Marlow was sentenced to 60 months in prison on October 6, 2022.