Grants Pass police arrest suspect for allegedly sexually abusing a child

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

The Grants Pass Police Department said officers found evidence that 46-year-old Daylan Hunt was using Snapchat to sexually solicit an underage girl.

“Hunt gave marijuana to the minor, recruited her to engage in prostitution, and encouraged her minor to recruit others for prostitution,” GPPD said.

When Hunt’s home in the 6700 block of New Hope Road was searched on October 5, police reportedly found evidence of illicit drugs and equipment used to manufacture butane honey oil.

Hunt was taken into custody without incident, police said.

GPPD said Hunt may have more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Grants Pass police.