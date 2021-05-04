Medford implements ‘Prohibited Camping Ordinance’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford officially implemented the “Prohibited Camping Ordinance,” which forbids camping on a portion of the Bear Creek Greenway.
On Monday, May 3, Medford police reportedly posted 72-hour notices at seven campsites along the greenway.
“Reducing fire dangers and addressing public safety concerns along the Bear Creek Greenway is our top priority as we begin implementation of the prohibited camping ordinance,” said Chief of Police Scott Clauson.
“No wake-ups in the middle of the night, nothing crazy like that,” Clausen said. “They’re going to have plenty of warning. We’ll even help them move some of their belongings. It’ll be a very respectful process.”
The overall implementation of the ordinance and clean-up of the greenway is expected to take anywhere from weeks to months.