Medford overdose awareness event starts tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore. — On Saturday, organizations from all over the community are coming together to raise awareness about opioid overdose.
It’s the third year local non-profit, Max’s Mission, is organizing the event at downtown Medford’s Pear Blossom Park.
There will be information about recovery, health and treatment, as well as a handful of guest speakers.
“Overdose touches lives all over the world. This day allows us to remember those who we’ve lost and come together as a community to feel that we’re not alone in this because we aren’t,” said Seraphina
Pinsky, Max’s Mission.
The non-profit says it hopes to not only teach people about the dangers of overdoses, but to bring raise awareness in the community and, in turn, save lives.
The event goes from 12 to 6 pm.
Free naloxone will be available along with training in how to use it.
