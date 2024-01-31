Medford Police search for early morning armed robbery suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Time Out Sports Bar early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the bar on Stewart Avenue just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, the suspect fled on foot.

Police say the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk, who was in the process of closing for the night. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

MPD used a K9 to track the suspect through a nearby neighborhood but were unable to find them.

They believe the suspect is a younger white male with a slim build. He was wearing all dark clothing, a hood, gloves, and a black and white face mask. Police say he was also wearing distinct Vans brand shoes.

Anyone with information on this case or the suspect is asked to call emergency dispatch at 541-770-4783 and reference case number 24-1792.

