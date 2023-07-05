Medford radio personality receives St. Jude Radio Partner of the year award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Members of Bicoastal Media radio stations from Oregon and California were recently at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee to accept the St. Jude Radio Partner of the year award.

On June 14, KRWQ-FM Medford’s program director and morning host Bryce Burtner accepted the award for his fundraising and awareness efforts for St. Jude.

Bicoastal Media says over the past 20 years, it has raised over $9.5 million for St. Jude fundraising through the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center solely devoted to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude helped to push the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to over 80% since its opening in 1962.

Donations to St. Jude mean families never receive bills for treatment, travel, housing, or food when their child is battling diseases.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.