Health advisory issued for southern part of Upper Klamath Lake

UPPER KLAMATH LAKE, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory Wednesday for the southern part of Upper Klamath Lake due to a cyanobacteria bloom and high cyanotoxin levels.

According to OHA, people should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities in areas of the lake where blooms are, from Howards Bay south to the Link River Dam.

OHA says exposure to cyanotoxins can be serious and cause a variety of symptoms. These can include stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. More serious symptoms include numbness, tingling, dizziness, and shortness of breath.

Dogs can experience weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, lethargy, and loss of appetite. Pet owners should seek treatment as soon as possible if dogs show any of these symptoms. OHA says dogs can die within minutes to hours of exposure to cyanotoxins.

OHA says toxins are not absorbed through the skin but spread when ingesting water. Drinking water directly from the affected areas is especially dangerous. Toxins can be removed by boiling, filtering, or treating water with camping-style filters.

OHA says people can still enjoy activities like fishing, camping, hiking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing, and kayaking.

Fish caught in the area where the blooms are found, however, may pose unknown health risks. OHA does not recommend eating fish from those areas.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.