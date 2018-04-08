Medford Railroad Park opens for season, greeted by young enthusiasts

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local railroad park has opened it’s doors for the season after speculation over the summer the end of the park could be near. Today, however, Medford Railroad Park was filled with many excited young visitors who couldn’t wait to climb aboard.
“Yellow Train!” cries one excited visitor.
For Jessica Nawoichik and her son Maxwell, it’s their first visit to the park and already it’s proving to be a success.
“It’s been great,” said Nawoichik. “He’s still figuring out what trains are but he loves the trains.”
In it’s 37th year now, the Medford Railroad Park has continued to provide a free fun-filled weekend for families. With over 70 volunteers keeping things running, a passion for trains is a necessity.
“I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember,” said Skyler Hart, one of the younger volunteers with the park. “My grandpa says I’ve been here since I was an infant.”
Over the summer there was worry that the park might close due to a lack of donations and an aging volunteer base. But for those volunteers, today’s opening day was focused on the children.
To Hart, watching everyone have fun makes it all worth it.
“Probably seeing smiles on the kids faces as they run around yelling, ‘Train!” he said. “And chasing them as fast as their legs will carry them.”
For Jessica and her son, the train rides are one of the best parts of the experience. One that Maxwell wants to continually go on.
“Probably the little train again,” said Nawoichik.
“Blue train!” cries Maxwell.
“And maybe the blue train,” laughed Nawoichik.
With one huge fan in the making, the park can expect to see this family coming back again soon.
“We will probably be here every time their open.”
For those interested in attending, the park is open on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of every month from now through October. Attendance is free and in order to keep it as such, volunteers ask that you consider donating to the jars that can be found around the park.
If you would like to be a volunteer, contact Medford Parks and Recreation.