Medford red light cameras lead to 1,400 citations since October

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police said the city’s red light cameras are proving successful. Two new cameras were installed in September. Drivers were given a short grace period, but started issuing tickets in October.

Since then, Medford Police Department said the cameras have resulted in about 1,400 citations. While the system may seem like a money maker, the cameras are not a revenue source for the department.

“Some years it just pays for itself to stay in operation. In other years, yeah it makes a little bit of money for the general fund but it is not a significant source of income,” said Sgt. Don Lane, Medford Police.

The money made from tickets goes straight into municipal court. From there, it’s paid out to the company overseeing the cameras, the state, the county, and then the city.

