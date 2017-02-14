Medford residents are back home after a standoff with police

Medford, Ore. — Several Medford residents are back in their homes tonight after a two hour standoff on Charlotte Anne Road.
The standoff started around 6:30 Monday evening with nearly 10 police cars lined up against the street.
Medford Police say they were concerned about a woman inside her home who had an object that looked like a gun.
Before knowing the exact situation, police asked neighbors to leave the area.
One resident NBC5 spoke with says he was surprised to see so many police cars on his street.
“I didn’t expect to see like 15 cop cars. So I wanted to know what was up and I went and asked the cops and then they told me it was someone with a gun, and told me to back up to the cop cars and so that’s what I did,” Medford resident Samuel Willis said.
Police say they’ve dealt with this woman numerous times throughout the last year, but after contacting her family and assessing the situation, they decided to clear the area.
Residents were able to go back to their homes.
Jackson County Mental Health officials and her family are aware of the situation.
Both will be checking in with her tomorrow.