Medford Salvation Army office broken into overnight, donated cash stolen

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Salvation Army office in Medford was broken into overnight.

Now, the non-profit is dealing with the damage from the break-in.

This is not the first time the Salvation Army’s office has been broken into.

Luckily. only a small amount of donation funds were taken, but the repairs could be costly.

Early this morning, an employee discovered a broken window on the side of their office.

The non-profit said a drawer of an office desk was dismantled, with cash locked in the drawer from a recent donation, set to be deposited this morning.

They said an old cell phone was also stolen.

Major Randy Mulch said he’s disappointed that this happened.

“It’s even more frustrating just to know someone out there just decided that their need or desire to break in to steal a little bit of something was more important than the good we’re trying to do to help other people in the community,” he said.

Mulch said they will have to replace part of the desk and glass for the window.

In the future, he hopes to have secured bars on the windows to help prevent future break ins.

Medford Police is actively working the case, but no suspect has been named.

Mulch said any donations to help pay for repairs would help ease the burden this has caused.