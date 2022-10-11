Medford Sports Hall of Fame inducting 11 new members

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford Sports Hall of Fame is inducting a new class next week.

The ceremony is October 22nd.

The 11-person class includes pro basketball players, and former South Medford stars, Kyle and EJ Singler.

This is the first induction ceremony since 2017.

The Hall of Fame hopes to also have a permanent location by next year.

Making the Medford Sports Hall of Fame means a lot to Grants Pass native Jerry Allen.

Allen, a former sports anchor at KOBI, has been the voice of the Oregon Ducks for the last 35 years.

“It’s a pretty incredible moment in my life,” Allen said, “I’ve done a number of hall of fame induction ceremonies in Eugene for the Ducks and I know what it means to those people, so it’s incredible.”

Allen is one of 11 inductees in the Hall of Fame’s 2022 class.

The group also includes basketball stars Kyle and EJ Singler.

Dick Entinger, a founding member of the Hall of Fame said celebrating the rich sports history in the Rogue Valley is important.

Entinger said, “it’s a strong class. I’ve been involved in all the inductions since 1985, its inception. Of eight athletes going in, five of them are either a high school or collegiate All-American.”

He believes the hall of fame should be about honoring the best of the best.

Entinger said, “we try to be a little exclusive so that not everybody gets in that’s nominated, but I think the 11 candidates today or on the 22nd certainly deserve it.”

Entinger said the Hall of Fame will get a permanent location in 2023.

He said that’s been a goal of his since the Hall of Fame was founded.

“With the Rogue X project coming on line in 2023, that’s where the permanent home for the Medford Sports Hall of Fame will be,” Entinger said.

Jerry Allen said he’s looking forward to visiting the Hall’s new location next year.

“To see the others before me that have been inducted to that and to be a part of that, I’ll be in tears,” he said.

The ceremony is on Saturday the 22nd at the Rogue Valley Country Club.

Tickets are still available online here.