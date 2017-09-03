Medford woman collecting 600 ‘Thank You’ cards for fire fighters

Medford, Ore.- One rogue valley woman is starting a campaign to thank firefighters at the Miller Complex fire for their hard work and dedication. That woman is Debbie Hicks.
The idea for the campaign sparked last Sunday when Hicks was donating essential items to the fire camp near her property in the Applegate.
“I was talking to the incident manager there and said, ‘ya know hows it going with the guys. Ya know 600 guys how are they doing.’ She said, ‘ya know they’re doing well but’ she said ‘ya know one thing is that they don’t get any attention because they’re cloistered.”
So, Debbie Hicks decided to change that. She suggested to the incident manager on the scene the idea of her bringing 600 thank you cards. The incident manager was shocked by Debbie Hick’s idea.
If Hicks campaign goes as planned every firefighter at the Miller Complex Fire will be getting a thank you card in their lunch box.
The first of those 600 cards was made by 7 year old Rogue Valley local Irie Eager. Eager has a personal connection to the firefighters, being the daughter of a firefighter.
Irie Eager told NBC5 News that she’s very glad that Hicks is starting the campaign to thank firefighters. She’s happy it gives people an outlet to support them.
And for Hicks, the desire to show that support is a result of watching people across the nation pull together to support areas affected by natural disasters, especially Hurricane Harvey.
“The thing people here in our neighborhood can take away from Hurricane Harvey is the fact of people jumping in and helping people.”
That idea of jumping in and helping people aligns with Hicks larger goal for the campaign.
“We can do that in our city. We don’t have the floods, we have the fires. We want hundreds of thank you cards! We just want to inundate this camp, so that they just think, ‘who are these Oregonians.”
If you’d like to contribute a thank you card to Debbie Hicks campaign you can drop one off at any Rogue Credit Union.