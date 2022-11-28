Medford’s severe weather shelter activated

MEDFORD, Ore. – Due to cold weather in the forecast, an emergency shelter will be opened up in the City of Medford.

On Monday, November 28, Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a severe weather event declaration that allows for the use of approved shelter facilities to provide overnight lodging when the temperature is expected to dip below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Fahrenheit with additional factor like wind or precipitation.

The severe weather shelter located at 332 West 6th Street in Medford will be open from 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28, until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30.

The low-barrier shelter, operated by volunteers, will help provide food, bedding, and dry storage.

If you’re interested in volunteering, email [email protected].