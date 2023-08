(CNN) $1.25 billion dollars is up for grabs in this Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 8-24-30-45-61 and the Mega Ball was 12.

Again, the next drawing is on Friday.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won back on April 18.

It’s now an estimated $1.25 billion.

