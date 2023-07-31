Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $1 billion

OLYMPIA, Wash. (NBC) – The Mega Millions jackpot soared to more than $ 1 billion dollars.

It’s the fifth time in the history of the game that the jackpot has reached into the billions.

There have been 29 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. But if someone does win the next drawing on Tuesday night, the lump sum payment would be an estimated $527 million.

Although there were no jackpot winners Friday night, Mega Millions says one ticket in Pennsylvania was worth $5 million and there were a few $1 million winners scattered throughout the country.

