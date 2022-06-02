Merkley experiences late rebound COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – One of Oregon’s U.S. Senator’s health is still rebounding after testing for COVID-19 last week.

Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after re-testing positive for COVID-19:

“After recovering and feeling better, some COVID symptoms have returned and I again tested positive. This is occurring in a modest percent of folks who used Paxlovid and is referred to as ‘COVID-19 rebound.’ “I am following CDC guidelines to isolate and will return to in-person work as soon as I am able. “This is yet another reminder that the virus is evolving and changing, and we all must be diligent to stay one-step ahead. We know the best ways to mitigate the spread: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, and isolating and testing when you know you have been exposed.”