Middle school dance canceled in Brookings after threat was recieved

BROOKINGS, Ore.– An after school dance was canceled at Azalea Middle School in Brookings Friday, after school officials say they received a concerning message.

But the normal school day schedule went unchanged.

Azalea Middle School said they worked with the Brookings Police Department to investigate the threat.

School officials still decided to cancel the dance, even though the threat was deemed not credible.

Some parents expressed frustration with the district on social media, saying they did not receive any calls from the district about the situation.

The school instead put a statement on its website, the superintendent declined an interview request.

