Missing endangered teen could be in southern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – A missing teen considered in “critical danger” could be in southern Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said Mataya Gearhart is a 16-year-old foster child who went missing from Portland on the night of May 26. It’s believed she’s being held against her will.
DHS thinks Mataya may be in Seaside with a man named Torry Stewart. She may also be in southern Oregon or northern California.
Mataya is described as 5’06 tall weighing 180 pounds.
A description of Stewart was not provided by DHS.
Anyone who suspects they have information about Mataya Gearhart’s location should call 911 or local law enforcement.