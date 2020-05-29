Home
Missing endangered teen could be in southern Oregon

Missing endangered teen could be in southern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – A missing teen considered in “critical danger” could be in southern Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said Mataya Gearhart is a 16-year-old foster child who went missing from Portland on the night of May 26. It’s believed she’s being held against her will.

DHS thinks Mataya may be in Seaside with a man named Torry Stewart. She may also be in southern Oregon or northern California.

Mataya is described as 5’06 tall weighing 180 pounds.

A description of Stewart was not provided by DHS.

Anyone who suspects they have information about Mataya Gearhart’s location should call 911 or local law enforcement.

