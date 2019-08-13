Missing father and daughter sought in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police are searching for a father and his young daughter after they went missing over the weekend.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Sean Michael Moss and his 2-year-old daughter, Madison Moss, told family members they were going to the Douglas County Fair on August 10th. However, they never arrived.
The last reported sighting of Moss and his daughter was the evening of August 9th. Madison’s foster parents and birth mother have no knowledge as to where the pair are now.
“Sean drives a dark green Chevy Trailblazer with front end damage on the right side of the bumper with Oregon license plate 549DBU,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sean is described as 5’9” tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has scars from his chin to his waistline. He also has a full back tattoo and a tattoo that reads ‘Lilly’ on his left arm.”
Deputies said Madison is 3’ tall and weighs 25 pounds with curly brown hair, one green eye and one hazel eye.
If you have information as to the whereabouts of Moss and his daughter, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.