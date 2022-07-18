Missing in Siskiyou County: Ashleigh Raeann Starr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a possible missing and endangered female, Ashleigh Raeann Starr.

She was last seen in the Mount Shasta area of Siskiyou County near Gumboot Lake.

She was last seen with her boyfriend who has been accounted for and is also looking for her.

There is no associated vehicle listed with Starr, and it is unknown at this time of any possible destinations.

If you have any information, contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office through their 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.