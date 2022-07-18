Man charged with Attempted Murder after setting up roadblock and shooting theft suspect on a public roadway

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A suspect is in Jackson County Jail after apparently shooting an alleged theft suspect on July 16th.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville just before 10 pm. The shooting victim was shot three times while driving past the suspect according to police.

Officials state almost an hour later the victim knocked on the door of a house on the 17-thousand block of highway 238 saying they had been shot. The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

According to JCSO around that time, the shooting suspect called in and reported he set up a roadblock on Thompson Creek Road and shot at a person that allegedly stole items from his property.

Police say the shooting suspect is 64-year-old Douglas Walker from Williams. He is facing now facing multiple charges including attempted murder. We will have more information in the coming days.