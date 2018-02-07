Missouri university professor faces deportation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – The arrest of a Park University professor and father of three children from Bangladesh by ICE officers continues to bring shock to neighbors and family friends.
On January 24, Syed Jamal was arrested in the front yard of his home by ICE officers while getting his children ready for school.
Jamal had overstayed a voluntary departure notice in 2011, but at the time the U.S. government allowed him to stay in the country under supervision.
Despite Jamal continuing to be held behind bars at the Morgan County Adult Detention Center, support for him continues to be seen.
An online petition calling for a stop to his deportation had over 35,000 signatures as of Tuesday night.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2BJ2ez3