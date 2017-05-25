Modifications in the works for Hyatt Dam

Ashland, Ore. – The Hyatt Dam near Ashland is set to undergo modifications to limit the risk of erosion.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, a $4.4 million contract has been awarded to a California construction company that will begin work in July, 2014.
The construction includes reconstructing the dam embankment and creating a “stilling basin” to control outgoing water flow.
“This construction project is necessary to limit the risk of internal erosion in the dam,” said Reclamation’s Acting Commissioner Alan Mikkelsen. “Reclamation has worked diligently on the safety and function of our dams. This work will enable Hyatt Dam to continue to provide irrigation and recreation to the area for many years to come.”
During construction, the recreation site on the west side of the dam will be closed. The Bureau of Land Management’s recreation site on the east side of the reservoir will be open through Labor Day weekend.
Construction is expected to finish in November, 2017.