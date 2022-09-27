More neglected animals found during G.P. pet boarding investigation

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – During an investigation into a local animal neglect case, deputies found even more animals that were abandoned without food or water.

On Wednesday, September, 21, police searched Pawsitive K9 Solutions on 6th Street in Grants Pass, finding 13 neglected dogs.

The following Monday, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the owner’s residence in Selma.

JCSO said 16 animals in total were located, including dogs, cats and chickens. Investigators also found a deceased horse and rabbit.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said the animals were simply just left there at the house with little to no water or food.

A small illegal marijuana grow with hundreds of pounds of marijuana was also found at the Selma property, JCSO said.

According to Sheriff Daniel, the suspects fled the area, possibly to a different state.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has knowledge of the suspects to contact JCSO with any information.