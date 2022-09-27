Oregon gubernatorial candidates face off in Bend debate

BEND, Ore. – With Election Day six weeks away, Oregon’s three major gubernatorial candidates are meeting in Bend for their second debate.

Democrat Tina Kotek, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Republican Christine Drazan will debate at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27.

It’s being hosted by the Bend City Club, Oregon State University-Cascades, and Bend TV station KTVZ.

You can watch the debate live at https://ktvz.com/livestream/

Read more about the debate here: https://bit.ly/3Ryf2Ln

Don’t forget, Southern Oregon’s only gubernatorial debate is happening next Thursday, October 6. The three candidates will join us in our downtown Medford studios. The hour-long debate will start at 7 p.m. on NBC5.