Mount Shasta bed and breakfast owner guilty of 14 sexual assault charges

YREKA, Calif. – A Mount Shasta man was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual assault against 12 women.

According to the Siskiyou County District Attorney, David Roy Knowles, 75 of Mount Shasta, pled no contest to the charges on August 17.

Knowles was arrested on May 16, 2021 after police received report of a woman saying she was sexually assaulted during a massage by Knowles, host of the MountInn Retreat & Spa in Mount Shasta City.

Over the next two weeks, a total of six victims were identified. Knowles was charged with eight felony violations on June 22, 2021.

Police then searched the MountInn Retreat & Spa and reached out to hundreds of customers with a video announcing the investigation. Six more customers responded saying they were victimized.

The DA says the 12 victims ranged in age from 26-69. The assaults happened between 2011 and May of 2021.

Three other victims say they were sexually assaulted by Knowles dating back as far as 2005.

The DA says Knowles was not licensed through the California Massage Therapy Council to perform massage therapy on clients.

In early 2023, Knowles continued to operate his bed and breakfast while on bail. In February, Deputy District Attorney Balboni asked the city to revoke his business license. The city said it would only do so after Knowles was convicted of his charges.

Knowles will be sentenced to six years in state prison on December 5.

