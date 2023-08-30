Phoenix man sentenced over 15 years prison for violating supervised release

Posted by Taylar Ansures August 30, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Phoenix man was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison Wednesday after violating the terms of his supervised release.

According to the District Attorney’s office, James Charles Danis, 41 of Phoenix, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison and five years supervised release.

According to court documents, Danis was spotted by a deputy Marshal leaving a motel in Medford on March 20, 2020.  At the time, there was an active warrant for his arrest for biolating the terms of his supervised release.

When the deputy tried to confront Danis, he drove off and led officers on a chase through Medford and Central Point.

The chase ended when Danis crashed his vehicle through a home’s fence.  He continued trying to drive away from the scene until officers removed him and put him under arrest.

The DA says a search found more than 300 grams of methamphetamine, multiple pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, a semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition.

Danis was charged on April 28, 2020 for multiple charges including illegally possessing a firearm and illegally distributing methamphetamine.  On July 23, 2020, Danis was indicted on the same charges.

On August 23, 2022, Danis pled guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News.
