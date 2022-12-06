Mountain Mike’s Pizza robbery suspect identified

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have publicly identified the suspect allegedly involved in a robbery at a Medford restaurant.

At about 6 p.m. on December 5th, Medford Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on East Barnett Road.

Witnesses gave officers a suspect description and said he was armed with a handgun. Officers found the suspect nearby and took him into custody.

The money stolen from the restaurant was also recovered. No one was hurt during the incident.

The morning after the robbery, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, menacing, and second-degree theft.