MPD investigates death under I-5, say weather played a part

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police is investigating the death of a homeless man, that may be tied to this December winter storm. They found him missing some clothing under an I-5 bridge in Medford. Missing clothing is just one of many signs of hypothermia.

Police say a concerned citizen made a call about a man needing help around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Lieutenant Mike Budreau with Medford Police said the man was found near the Bear Creek, under the I-5 overpass at 10th street.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Manuel Barboza-Valerio. Police said he was known to have underlying medical conditions.”Even though he had these these underlying conditions. We do feel that the weather was a contributing factor,” said Lt. Budreau.

MPD says the ‘livability team’ is contacting homeless individuals daily and telling them about resources, like the Medford Navigation Center. Medford Police say the last thing people should do is actually weather the storm.

The city now has a text notification system to alert people when a severe weather shelter has opened. To be notified by text, send “Med4Shelters” to 888777.