MPD investigates death under I-5, say weather played a part

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge December 15, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police is investigating the death of a homeless man, that may be tied to this December winter storm. They found him missing some clothing under an I-5 bridge in Medford. Missing clothing is just one of many signs of hypothermia.

Police say a concerned citizen made a call about a man needing help around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Lieutenant Mike Budreau with Medford Police said the man was found near the Bear Creek, under the I-5 overpass at 10th street.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Manuel Barboza-Valerio. Police said he was known to have underlying medical conditions.”Even though he had these these underlying conditions. We do feel that the weather was a contributing factor,” said Lt. Budreau. 

MPD says the ‘livability team’ is contacting homeless individuals daily and telling them about resources, like the Medford Navigation Center. Medford Police say the last thing people should do is actually weather the storm.

The city now has a text notification system to alert people when a severe weather shelter has opened. To be notified by text, send “Med4Shelters” to 888777.

Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!