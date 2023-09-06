Ms. Wheelchair Oregon represents state at national competition

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford native participated in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition last week, representing the entire state.

Hannah Rarick suffered a spinal cord injury in a motorcycle accident five years ago and became paralyzed.

Since then, she has been working as a community health worker with Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection.

She said the Ms. Wheelchair competition is great way to bring more attention to the work she does here in Southern Oregon.

Rarick said, “it’s just about building community and we help educate people with spinal cord injuries on the secondary effects, how to stay healthy and we also help educate people who are in a position to help people with spinal cord injuries.”

Rarick didn’t end up winning the national competition, but she won the ‘Best in the Business Award’ for her communication and professionalism.

She said she’s excited to hand off her crown to the next Ms. Wheelchair Oregon next year.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.