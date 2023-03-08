Mt. Ashland Ski Area hosting 23rd annual ‘Screamin’ Tele Lizard Classic’

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – This Saturday, March 11, is the 23rd annual “Screamin‘ Tele Lizard Classic” at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area. It’s a day for some to show off their Telemark-style skiing skills.

Telemark skiing is a technique that uses your back foot to keep balance and your front foot for pushing.

But you don’t have to only Telemark ski. Organizer Zac Kauffman said, “It is primarily a Telemark race, but it is open to everyone, so you can enter if you are an Alpine skier or a snowboarder. The only thing is you should probably have a costume. It is a costumed fun event. The race format is really just so we have a little structure to the day everybody has a good time, a lot of costumes, and then at the end, we have an awards ceremony. We do prizes for best costume, we do take a note the people that did ski the fastest, but that’s not the primary piece.”

With costumes as part of the fun, this year’s dress-up theme is rock and roll. Plus, the event has a beer garden by Caldera Brewing.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the Special Olympics.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Saturday with the first run at 11:00 a.m.