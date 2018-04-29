Multiple deer shot with arrows, police investigating poaching

SHADY COVE, Ore.– Several deer with arrows protruding from their bodies were reported to be seen around the Shady Cove area Friday, prompting an investigation from Central Point Fish and Wildlife.
Initially, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Wildlife were called up in an effort to tranquilize one deer and remove the arrow. Later reports soon showed there were possibly three different deer with arrows in their bodies.
Local Oregon Hunters Association member Stan Alexander said he was frustrated when he saw the pictures.
“It angers me to see people doing it,” said Alexander. “Part of our thing is about preserving the game as well as maintaining the hunting and you can’t do that whether we’ve got poachers out there or anything else that harms the wildlife.”
Troopers soon identified the type of arrows that were used as target arrows, not hunting arrows. Alexander says the difference between the two are hunting arrows are intended to kill whereas target arrows aren’t. Since these animals were shot with the latter, it has probably resulted in a more torturous life than if they had been shot humanely, according to Alexander.
“That just means that somebody just grabbed some old arrows somewhere and just started flinging arrows without it being considered hunting,” said Alexander.
Later on Friday, reports stated a trooper possibly spotted two of the deer but it’s unclear if it was the same one or not. None have been captured so far.
OSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Kaipo Raiser described it as an alarming situation.
“It’s important for people to understand as stewards of our environment and the wildlife in the State of Oregon, we locate the individuals responsible for this.”
Information given to troopers said that the deer were able to feed and walk around and while the injuries did not seem life threatening, a reward has been put out for information leading the arrest of the poacher(s).
That reward is now up to $2000 due, in part, from a donation by the Oregon Hunters Association.
“None of us like to see it. We pay to do our hunting,” said Alexander. “We support the wildlife. We physically work to support the wildlife and so we don’t need somebody tearing that down and leaving wounded animals running around.”
OSP is now asking for the communities help in identifying the poacher(s). Through the Turn-in-Poachers (TIP) program, callers can remain anonymous if they provide any information leading to an arrest in this or any other wildlife case.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact either the TIP hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or by calling Oregon State Police Dispatch at 541-776-6111.