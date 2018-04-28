Superhero run raises money to support homeless youth

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– A local organization brought hundreds of superheroes from Southern Oregon together today for its annual run.
The 5th annual Homeless 2 Hopeful Superhero run made for a busy morning at the Valley of the Rogue River State Park.
Organized by Hearts With A Mission, the run helps to raise money and awareness about homeless youth in the community.
In it’s biggest run yet with over 300 participants, several of the youths from the shelter were overwhelmed by all of the support.
“It’s awesome to know that we have people that are willing to support us and are there for us,” said Olivia Long, a youth that has been a part of the shelter since November. “When you’re in the shelter you don’t know if you have that kind of support but to be here and see all this… you know.”
All proceeds from the run will go to Hearts With A Mission who will continue to help serve families and homeless youth across the counties.