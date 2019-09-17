Mystery vaping illness linked to 7th death

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – A seventh person has died in the U.S. from lung disease related to vaping.
Health officials in Tulare County, California confirmed the latest death.
The county’s public health officer said the death was “related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping.” It makes two deaths reported in the state.
Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, and Oregon have reported a death each from vaping.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and state health departments are investigating the outbreak.
Health officials say they haven’t found a definitive cause or a clear connection between the cases.