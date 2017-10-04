N. California police make arrest in fatal arson investigation

Del Norte County, Calif. – Police in northern California made an arrest in a four-month-old fatal arson case. Now, they’re seeking any additional information the public may have about the crime.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said a residential fire occurred at 130 Redwood Road in the rural community of Klamath, California on June 3, 2017. The fire resulted in the death of 65-year-old David Mosher.
According to the Del Norte Triplicate, 23-year-old Joshua Lee Roberts was arrested by Crescent City police on Wednesday. He’s accused of starting the fire that killed Mosher, resisting arrest and damaging the interior of a police vehicle.
Following the arrest, the sheriff’s office asked for anyone who hasn’t already been interviewed to contact investigators immediately.
The Del Norte County District Attorney’s Office said they’re still trying to determine exactly what formal charges will be sought against Roberts.