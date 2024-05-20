NAMI Southern Oregon holds walk for mental health

MEDFORD, Ore. – May is Mental Health Awareness month.

In an effort to fight the stigma surrounding mental health in America, NAMI Southern Oregon hosted a day of fun and friendship at Hawthorn Park in Medford on Sunday.

NAMI Southern Oregon is the local arm of the non-profit National Alliance of Mental Illness.

The NAMI Walks 2024 Picnic included games and activities, as well as food and drinks provided with booths from community partners such as OregonHealthcare.gov and Options for Southern Oregon among others.

Attendees had an opportunity to learn about mental health support, classes, and resources NAMI provides to Jackson and Josephine Counties.

Andra Hollenbeck, Steering Committee member for NAMI Southern Oregon says their main goal has always been to fight the stigma around mental health.

It’s still the number one reason that people don’t follow through and get treatment. We feel like the way to do that is through education and exposure and letting people know if you’re struggling we want to have you seek help. Get educated.

To find more on NAMI Southern Oregon and all their programs visit their website here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.