NBC5 Year in Review 2020

The journalists of KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 present 2020: A Year in Review.
Included in the program is an extended segment on the September firestorms that swept through Ashland, Talent, Phoenix and Medford. NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin said the firestorm coverage was unprecedented. “Our reporters covered the fires from the first spark to the stark aftermath, even as many of them were experiencing their own personal losses.”
