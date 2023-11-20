Nearly $100k in grants awarded to 2 Ashland daycares for families

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 20, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – Almost $100 thousand in grant money is going to two childcare providers in Ashland.

This is part of the Early Childhood Affordability Grant Program announced by the City Council back in August.  The grant program was officially launched in September of this year.

The Ashland Family YMCA will be awarded $75 thousand, while another $20 thousand is going to Children’s World Montessori.

Under this program, Ashland childcare providers are able to offer scholarships to qualified low and moderate income families.

The City Council says money will be distributed in the next few weeks. After that, recipients will be able to reach out to those families that qualify for the scholarships.

“This program reinforces the City’s value of, ‘Community affordability, including available housing and childcare,’ “ stated Paula Hyatt, Ashland City Councilor, and member of the Early Childhood Affordability Ad hoc Committee.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content