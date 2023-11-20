Nearly $100k in grants awarded to 2 Ashland daycares for families

ASHLAND, Ore. – Almost $100 thousand in grant money is going to two childcare providers in Ashland.

This is part of the Early Childhood Affordability Grant Program announced by the City Council back in August. The grant program was officially launched in September of this year.

The Ashland Family YMCA will be awarded $75 thousand, while another $20 thousand is going to Children’s World Montessori.

Under this program, Ashland childcare providers are able to offer scholarships to qualified low and moderate income families.

The City Council says money will be distributed in the next few weeks. After that, recipients will be able to reach out to those families that qualify for the scholarships.

“This program reinforces the City’s value of, ‘Community affordability, including available housing and childcare,’ “ stated Paula Hyatt, Ashland City Councilor, and member of the Early Childhood Affordability Ad hoc Committee.

