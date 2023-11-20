Commercial Dungeness crab season delayed due to low meat yield

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the commercial Dungeness crab season is being delayed at least until December 16.

According to ODFW, pre-season testing shows the crabs are too low in meat yield in some ocean areas.

The commercial bay crab fishery closes at midnight on December 1 in conjunction with the delayed open season. ODFW says it will reopen when the ocean commercial season opens.

ODFW says the next round of crab meat yield and biotoxin testing will happen in the coming weeks. The results of those tests will determine whether the season opens on December 16 or splits into areas with different opening dates.

California and Washington are also delaying their commercial seasons until at least December 16.

Last year, the commercial Dungeness crab season was delayed and opened in stages due to low meat yield and biotoxin levels above the safety threshold.

The recreational ocean Dungeness crab season is expected to reopen December 1 as scheduled.

