MEDFORD, Ore. Downtown Medford got a bit more colorful to local artists Amy Burkinshaw and Chris Hurley painted murals on two storm drains.

The city says it’s all to remind us that the storm drain leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River. You can find the new murals at South Holly Street and at West Eighth Street.

The city also saying thanks to their Cow, cow Creek ban of Umpqua Tribe of Indians for helping make the project happen.

As the tribes ancestral homelands are at the cascade and cost ranges in the Umpqua and Rogue watersheds.

