Researchers say wildlife may act differently during eclipse

OREGON – With the solar eclipse happening this weekend, researchers say you may notice wild animals acting a bit differently.

Oregon Tech’s Natural Sciences Chair Dr. Nate Bickford has been studying the impact of eclipses on animal behavior for years.

He says they are always accepting more observational data as well.

So if you see animals acting strangely, share it with Oregon Tech’s Facebook page.

“If you notice that some animal does something just put a quick blurb on what it did,” Dr. Bickford said. “We’ll include it in our social media analysis.”

He says it is relatively common for certain species of animals to behave differently during an eclipse event.

Dr. Bickford will be presenting his research at the Running Y event in Klamath Falls Friday evening.

