New Ashland YMCA CEO looking to expand programs to pre-pandemic levels

Posted by Derek Strom November 7, 2022

ASHLAND. Ore.– The Ashland YMCA is looking to expand its programs to pre-pandemic levels, with the help of a new CEO.

Heidi Hill has made a career working in health and fitness across multiple counties in Southern Oregon.

She took over as the new head of the Ashland YMCA in September.

She said the YMCA is working on expanding its childcare programs and extending its hours.

Hill said she wants to bring a little grit to the Y.

She said, “another one of my goals is to build up our fitness programming so that we’re attracting competitive athletes, ultra runners.”

Hill said she also wants to have child care and preschool programs similar to what they offered before the pandemic.

She said she still teaches fitness classes at the YMCA to help her connect with members.

Derek Strom
