New charter aims to change Josephine County Board of Commissioners

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– A charter in Josephine County aims to upend the county’s board of commissioners next May.

A group called ‘Citizens for Responsible Government’ has already collected nearly 4,000 signatures to put the charter on the ballot.

If passed by voters, the charter would increase the number of commissioners from three to five.

There are two commissioners positions up for grabs in 2024, but if the charter is passed, organizers said those elections would be voided.

Citizens for Responsible Government’s Jane Slama said, “if our charter passes in May, those races will be null and void. Those races will begin again, but each commissioner candidate has to run in his or her district.”

The charter would establish four districts within the county, with each area being represented by an elected commissioner, plus a fifth ‘at-large’ position.

Those positions would be elected next November if it passed in May.

Commissioners would also be paid a stipend of around $22,000 per year, with the savings going towards hiring a county manager.

We reached out to the county’s board of commissioners, but were told they were unavailable for interviews.

