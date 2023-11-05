Grand reopening of local school’s planetarium

MEDFORD, Ore. – North Medford High School showcased the reopening of the school’s planetarium.

It was originally built in 1967, through a grant from NASA.

But after some of the parts and services were discontinued, the planetarium needed an upgrade.

It now runs on a digital system and visitors got to come in today to watch it in action.

They were able to travel to different planets, stars, moons and even watch a documentary.

Staff say now the planetarium is better than ever.

NMHS Planetarium director, Robert Black said, “it’s been a dream come true to be planetarium director for over two decades. But my main goal now late in my career is to keep it going, pass the torch, get more people excited, let them know it’s here, so we can keep it.”

North Medford High School is the only high school in Oregon with a planetarium.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.