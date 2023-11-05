Grand reopening of local school’s planetarium

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 4, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – North Medford High School showcased the reopening of the school’s planetarium.

It was originally built in 1967, through a grant from NASA.

But after some of the parts and services were discontinued, the planetarium needed an upgrade.

It now runs on a digital system and visitors got to come in today to watch it in action.

They were able to travel to different planets, stars, moons and even watch a documentary.

Staff say now the planetarium is better than ever.

NMHS Planetarium director, Robert Black said, “it’s been a dream come true to be planetarium director for over two decades. But my main goal now late in my career is to keep it going, pass the torch, get more people excited, let them know it’s here, so we can keep it.”

North Medford High School is the only high school in Oregon with a planetarium.

Maximus Osburn
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
